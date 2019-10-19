Three held from Surat for murder of UP Hindutva leader

Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has nabbed three persons from Surat in connection with the killing of a former Hindu Mahasabha leader in Lucknow, officials said on October 19.

Kamlesh Tiwari (45), leader of the lesser-known HinduSamaj Party (HSP) who was earlier associated with a faction ofthe Hindu Mahasabha was killed at his home in Khurshed Baghunder the Naka Hindola area in the Uttar Pradesh capital on

October 18.

ATS sleuths nabbed Mohsin Sheikh, Faizan and RashidAhmed from Surat on October 18 on the basis of CCTV footagefrom a shop from where they had brought sweets that were found

at the scene of the crime, they said.

The trio were brought to Ahmedabad and arrested. They

will be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police, they added.

Two persons had visited Tiwari with a box of sweetsbefore killing him at his residence in Khurshed Bagh under the

Naka Hindola police station in Lucknow, police had said.

Uttar Pradesh police have already taken Mohammed MuftiNaeem Kazmi and Imam Maulana Anwarul Haq into their custody onthe basis of an FIR lodged by the wife of the deceased.As per the FIR, Kazmi and Haq had in 2016 announceda reward of Rs 1.5 crore on Tiwari's head for his alleged

remarks on Prophet Mohammad.