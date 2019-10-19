Three held from Surat for murder of UP Hindutva leader

Kamlesh Tiwari (45), leader of the lesser-known Hindu Samaj Party (HSP) who was earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha was killed at his home in Khurshed Bagh under the Naka Hindola area in the Uttar Pradesh capital on October 18.
Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has nabbed three persons from Surat in connection with the killing of a former Hindu Mahasabha leader in Lucknow, officials said on October 19.Kamlesh Tiwari (45), leader of the lesser-known Hindu
Samaj Party (HSP) who was earlier associated with a faction of
the Hindu Mahasabha was killed at his home in Khurshed Bagh
under the Naka Hindola area in the Uttar Pradesh capital on
October 18.ATS sleuths nabbed Mohsin Sheikh, Faizan and Rashid
Ahmed from Surat on October 18 on the basis of CCTV footage
from a shop from where they had brought sweets that were found
at the scene of the crime, they said.
The trio were brought to Ahmedabad and arrested. They
will be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police, they added.
Two persons had visited Tiwari with a box of sweets
before killing him at his residence in Khurshed Bagh under the
Naka Hindola police station in Lucknow, police had said.Uttar Pradesh police have already taken Mohammed Mufti
Naeem Kazmi and Imam Maulana Anwarul Haq into their custody on
the basis of an FIR lodged by the wife of the deceased.
As per the FIR, Kazmi and Haq had in 2016 announced
a reward of Rs 1.5 crore on Tiwari's head for his alleged
remarks on Prophet Mohammad.Kazmi and Haq, both residents of Bijnor district in
the northern state, have been booked for murder.
An outfit, Al-Hind Brigade, had claimed the
responsibility for the killing, which it said was a
fallout of Tiwari's bid to "defame Islam and Muslims".The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 19, 2019 03:00 pm