App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 08:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Three days mourning in Puducherry extended to seven days

The chief minister told reporters after the meeting that all government functions during this period stand cancelled as a mark of respect to the DMK leader, who breathed his last in a private hospital in Chennai yesterday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress government in Puducherry today extended three-day mourning to seven days following the death of DMK leader M Karunanidhi. A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy took the decision to extend the period of mourning to seven days instead of three as announced earlier.

The chief minister told reporters after the meeting that all government functions during this period stand cancelled as a mark of respect to the DMK leader, who breathed his last in a private hospital in Chennai yesterday.

Narayanasamy said a bronze statue of Karunanidhi would be installed in the union territory as per a decision taken by the cabinet.

The Kottucherry-Tirunallar bypass road in Karaikal, an enclave of the union territory of Puducherry, would be named after the late DMK leader, he said.

The cabinet earlier paid glowing tributes to Karunanidhi and recalled his services for the welfare of the downtrodden and backward sections.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 08:08 pm

tags #India #Politics #Puducherry

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.