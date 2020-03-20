App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 12:50 PM IST

Three positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, count now 52: Rajesh Tope

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Rajesh Tope said these new cases were detected in Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad.

Three more persons were found positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in Maharashtra, taking the number of such cases in the state to 52, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on March 20.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Tope said these new cases were detected in Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad.

Till yesterday night, 49 positive cases of COVID-19 had been found in the state, including a 64-year person, who died in Mumbai earlier this week.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra #Rajesh Tope

