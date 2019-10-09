Threat of high tuition fee lurking, states rush to seek list of non-NIRF institutes

With the spectre of higher tuition for students looming large, state governments have asked for list of institutions that didn't participate in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

This is because of the Human Resource Development ministry's proposal to link funding of universities and other institutes of higher studies to their performance in NIRF rankings.

If the government does restrict funding of the institutes, then they could be forced to hike fees to meet costs. Tuition fees range from Rs 2 to Rs 5 lakh for higher studies.

Sources said that the majority of the institutes who did not participate in the rankings belonged to states from eastern India. This year, 3,127 institutes participated in the NIRF Rankings 2019.

"Several institutes gave the rankings a miss. From 2020, they may not be eligible for funding and hence state governments will be looking to understand from the institutes as to why they did not participate," said an official.

Almost 65-70 percent of educational institutions are partly or fully funded by the government and require financial support to manage the physical infrastructure, salary bills as well as to subsidise student education.

India has about 800 universities, 38,000 colleges and 11,500 stand-alone institutions in India. Any institute that has graduated three batches and has 1,000 students enrolled is eligible for the NIRF rankings.

The HRD ministry also wants NIRF to be set as the benchmark ranking for all educational institutions in the country.

In the India Rankings 2019 based on NIRF, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras followed by Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and IIT Delhi were the top three among the overall list of Top 100 institutes.

If an institute willingly does not participate in the NIRF 2020, government funding could be curtailed. This will put pressure on the institutes to raise fees for the courses, the burden of which will be borne by students.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is looking into a proposal to base the quantum of funds to the rank. This will not only ensure higher participation of institutions but will also play a role in improving their physical infrastructure and academic output.

After an agreement with the stakeholders, MHRD could bring out a plan on which institutes will be eligible for funding, what is the NIRF criteria to be looked at, among others.

NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched on September 29, 2015. The idea behind launching these rankings was to ensure that Indian institutes have an internal benchmark that could help them become a global educational destination. The widely held perception is that the global rankings used to rank institutes worldwide do not look at the unique capabilities of Indian institutes.

Apart from the overall ranks, categories like engineering, management, pharmacy, universities, and colleges have been classified in various buckets. The idea was to have a ranking that is more relevant to the Indian scenario.

Indian educational institutes have been a part of global rankings like QS World University Rankings. However, only a handful of institutes like IISc Bangalore, IIT Madras, and IIT Delhi have featured among the top 200 institutes in the world. None of them have been able to break into the top 50 among the world.