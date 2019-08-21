Thousands of Dalits hit the streets in Delhi protesting demolition of 'Ravidas Mandir'

The stretch between Jhandewalan and Ramlila Maidan turned into a sea of blue as thousands of Dalits from different parts of the country took to the streets on August 21 to protest against the recent demolition of a Ravidas Mandir in the city.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had demolished the temple on August 10 on the orders of the Supreme Court.

The protesters also asked the central government to rebuild the temple.

Cries of 'Jai Bhim' rented the air as the protesters, who trooped in from Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states, demanded that the government hand over the concerned plot of land to the community and rebuild the temple.

The issue has taken a political hue with various parties demanding that the temple be reconstructed either at the same spot in Tughlakabad forest area or at an alternative location.

The protests in Delhi comes a week after a similar mobilisation of Dalits took place in Punjab on August 13 over the issue.