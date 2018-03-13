App
Mar 13, 2018 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thousands of Aadhaar cards found dumped in a well in Maharashtra

A group of locals came upon gunny bags packed with original unique identity cards and informed about it to the district administration, which ordered a probe into the matter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Thousands of Aadhaar cards were found dumped in a well at Yavatmal in Maharashtra. A group of locals, that came upon gunny bags packed with original unique identity cards, informed the district administration, which then ordered a probe into the matter, reported Times of India.

The offense came to light when few youths volunteered to clear silt and garbage dumped in wells as part of efforts to resolve the severe water crisis in the region.

A group of volunteers were working in a well located in Sai Mandir premises in Shinde Nagar area and came across bags full of Aadhaar cards, weighed down with rocks. On further analysis the cards were found to be original.

Although the cards were partially damaged being under water for long, the details on many cards were readable and were found to belong to residents of Lohara village on the city’s outskirts.

The district collector Rajesh Deshmukh was informed about it, who ordered a probe to find whether the cards were in the custody of revenue department staffers or the Indian Postal Services. He assured action against those found guilty of dereliction of duties.

A team to conduct panchnama of the Aadhaar cards found in the well has been deputed, chief post master of Yavatmal HQ Post Office Anand Sarkar told TOI and ensured he would take action after receiving a report from them.

