Thousand-year-old idols worth Rs 150 crore stolen from TN temple found in Gujarat museum

Idols of two of the most influential rulers from Chola Dynasty returned to Tamil Nadu on May 31, 2018. The said 1000-year-old bronze idols had gone missing from Brihadeeswarar Temple (popularly known as the 'Big Temple') at Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu more than 50 years ago. Both the idols were retrieved from a private museum in Ahmedabad. And they will soon be reinstalled at the Big Temple of Brihadeeswarar in the following three days. The idols are believed to be worth over Rs 150 crore.

As per a report from The Times of India, Inspector General of police, AG Pon Manickavel led a team of policemen to retrieve the idols from Calico museum in Ahmedabad. He further commented that more efforts will be made to retrieve the other remaining stolen idols from the state. Regarding the recovery of the stolen idols, he said that "We registered a case just three months ago and retrieved it within 90 days. We would be installing these idols at his house (that is the Big Temple)". He further emphasized that both the idols of Rajaraja Chola and his queen Lokamadevi will be kept in the Brihadeeswarar temple within three days.

Asked whether any arrest has been made over the stolen idols, he replied that no one has been booked so far. However, he added that "We will be arresting the culprits. About 20 idols are missing from the temple. A similar idol has been replaced inside the temple".

According to the inscriptions, Raja Raja Chola had donated 66 idols to the 'Big Temple', which included the idols Kolgai Devar and Shetra Balar, made of gold, and four silver idols of Vasudevar. Talking more about the robbery, a police officer said that “Most of the ancient icons were stolen and the HR and CE officials suppressed the crime so far without bringing it to the notice of the police. Our investigation revealed that the ancient idols were replaced with non-antique idols”.