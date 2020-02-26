Those who support Yakub Memon are calling me terrorist: BJP’s Kapil Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra, on February 26, took to Twitter to against those who have accused him of inciting the ongoing violence taking place in the National Capital.

The Delhi BJP member wrote in Hindi: “Those who did not consider Burhan Wani and Afzal Guru to be terrorists are labelling me so. The kind of people who move the court to get the likes of Yakub Memon, Umar Khalid, and Sharjeel Imam released are the ones who are demanding my arrest. Jai Shri Ram.”

Mishra, in an earlier tweet, had given the Delhi Police an “ultimatum” to clear the streets of people protesting the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. He had urged supporters of the Act to take to streets in large numbers if the police fail to complete the task before the deadline. This led to violent clashes between pro and anti-CAA demonstrators, eventually turning into a more organized communal violence.

Opposition leaders have accused him of inciting the ongoing Delhi violence that has so far claimed more than 20 lives. BJP leader Gautam Gambhir has also sought strict action against those responsible for provocating the masses, regardless of their religion or political allegiance.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also has requested all party leaders and workers to not say or do anything that creates “confusion” and sends a “wrong message” to the people.