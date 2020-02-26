App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Those who support Yakub Memon are calling me terrorist: BJP’s Kapil Mishra

Opposition leaders have accused him of inciting the ongoing Delhi violence that has so far claimed more than 20 lives.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra, on February 26, took to Twitter to against those who have accused him of inciting the ongoing violence taking place in the National Capital.

The Delhi BJP member wrote in Hindi: “Those who did not consider Burhan Wani and Afzal Guru to be terrorists are labelling me so. The kind of people who move the court to get the likes of Yakub Memon, Umar Khalid, and Sharjeel Imam released are the ones who are demanding my arrest. Jai Shri Ram.”

Mishra, in an earlier tweet, had given the Delhi Police an “ultimatum” to clear the streets of people protesting the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act. He had urged supporters of the Act to take to streets in large numbers if the police fail to complete the task before the deadline. This led to violent clashes between pro and anti-CAA demonstrators, eventually turning into a more organized communal violence.

Opposition leaders have accused him of inciting the ongoing Delhi violence that has so far claimed more than 20 lives. BJP leader Gautam Gambhir has also sought strict action against those responsible for provocating the masses, regardless of their religion or political allegiance.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also has requested all party leaders and workers to not say or do anything that creates “confusion” and sends a “wrong message” to the people.

 

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 04:43 pm

tags #Anti-CAA Protests #Delhi BJP #Delhi violence #Kapil Mishra

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.