Those who don't want to see farmers happy, misleading them: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the continuation of farmers’ protests despite the government’s attempts to clear their apprehensions on the new agri laws shows cultivators are being “provoked and misled” by the Opposition.

“It is being said repeatedly said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will not be abolished but farmers are still getting misled on this. It is being said again and again that the ‘mandis’ will not end. The prime minister has said mandis are being connected with technology, but farmers are being misled on this as well. What kind of politics is this?” Adityanath said.

Addressing a program organised on the 118th birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, the chief minister said, “In order to bring prosperity to farmers, the government has made extensive reforms and brought the new farm laws. But those who did not like progress and development of the country and happiness on the face of the farmers are misleading and provoking them.”

Taking a dig at the Opposition, he said, “These (opposition parties) will not allow things to be done in the interest of farmers. The government is working in a dedicated way for the farmers and after Independence, no government at the Centre, except the one led by the BJP, has brought so many schemes in the interest of farmers.”

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on Farmers' Protest

The chief minister alleged that people who do politics in the name of farmers become silent on their issues when they come to power.

“In former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh’s area, Ramala sugar mill was awaiting revival for the last 30 years. I thank the Minister of Sugarcane, who arranged for the daily crushing of 50,000 quintals of sugarcane last year under the expansion of the mill,” he said.

Adityanath said the central and state governments are working with full commitment for the interests of farmers.

“The government’s commitment is clearly visible on every occasion. In UP, about 16.5 percent of the country’s population lives, but due to the hard work of farmers, this state contributes 21 per cent to the total food production of the country,” he said.

He said, “We already have four agricultural universities. Recently, a central agricultural university was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jhansi. Presently, 89 Krishi Vigyan Kendras are working in the state with a resolve to double the income of farmers with the help of new concepts and new techniques.”

Earlier in the day, the chief minister garlanded a statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh and paid tribute to him. He also felicitated many progressive farmers and provided tractors to some of them.