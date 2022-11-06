Those spreading hatred, defaming Gujarat will be swept out of state in Assembly polls: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the forces that indulged in spreading hatred and defamed Gujarat will be swept out of the state again in the next month's Assembly polls which he said BJP would win with a record margin.

On visit of poll-bound Gujarat, Modi addressed a rally in Valsad district and later attended a mass marriage function held in Bhavnagar city.

Addressing his first election rally in his home state after the announcement of the poll schedule, PM Modi came up with a new slogan in Gujarati - "Aa Gujarat, mai banavyu chhe" (I have made this Gujarat), and also made people chant it several times during his 25-minute-long speech.

"Those divisive forces that have indulged in spreading hatred, those who have tried to defame and insult Gujarat have been swept out of Gujarat. The people of Gujarat never accept those who spread hate.

"Whoever had tried to defame and insult Gujarat in the past have been wiped out of Gujarat by the people. In this election too, such people will meet the same fate," the prime minister said while launching the Bharatiya Janata Party's poll campaign from tribal-dominated Nana Pondha village in Kaprada taluka in Valsad district.

Without taking any names, Modi said the people of Gujarat have identified a "gang" working against Gujarat which always tries to defame the state.

He added that though such people have been trying hard for the last two decades, the people of Gujarat never believed them.

"Those who try to defame Gujarat are surprised why people of Gujarat are not believing their false propaganda. This is because the people of this state have made Gujarat with hard work and they will never allow someone to harm the state," said Modi.

Modi said he was getting inputs that the BJP will win the elections in Gujarat with a record margin.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

"Sitting in Delhi, I am getting inputs that BJP will win Gujarat with a record margin this time. I have come here to beat my past records. I have told Gujarat BJP that I am ready to give as much time as possible to you (for campaigning)," said Modi, who had served as the chief minister of the state before he became the prime minister for the first time in 2014.

The BJP's peak performance in Gujarat came in December 2002 elections under Modi, when the party had bagged 127 of the total 182 seats.

In the 2017 polls, the BJP's tally shrunk to 99 while Congress improved its previous tally by 16 to bag 77 seats.

Modi also asked the people to remember that it was 'Kamal' (BJP's poll symbol- lotus) which brought prosperity to the region and it is like BJP's candidate.

"Every Gujarati, be it an adivasi or a fisherman, be it a villager or an urban dweller, is full of confidence today. That is why every Gujarati says 'I have made this Gujarat'. People have built this state with their hard work," said Modi.

He further said, "As every Gujarati is full of confidence, that is the reason every Gujarat speaks the voice of the inner soul. Every sound comes from the heart of Gujarat (saying) 'I have made this Gujarat'".

In the evening, the prime minister attended a mass wedding ceremony held in Bhavnagar city and asked couples to contribute to the cause of society.

As many as 551 girls whose fathers had died tied the knot at the mega event.

"Gujarat has gradually adopted this practice of mass weddings. Earlier, people used to borrow money for organising a grand function just to show off. But now, people have become aware. They have now turned to mass-marriage functions," said Modi.

The prime minister urged the newlyweds to contribute to society in whatever way they can, such as stopping the wasting of food and segregating dry waste from biodegradable kitchen waste.