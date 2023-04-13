 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Those ridiculing Mudra scheme have no understanding of common man's capabilities: PM Modi

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

In a video address to a 'Rozgar Mela', Modi asserted the 'Mudra' loan project for small and micro enterprises has created over eight crore new entrepreneurs, and the government's policies and strategies have opened the doors to new possibilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday the "new India" is moving ahead with new policies and strategies, and his government is working proactively in matters of technology and infrastructure, shunning the "reactive approach" of the past.

In a video address to a 'Rozgar Mela', Modi asserted the 'Mudra' loan project for small and micro enterprises has created over eight crore new entrepreneurs, and the government's policies and strategies have opened the doors to new possibilities.

He also took a swipe at those who "consider themselves big economists" and gave "loans on phone" to big businessmen but are "ridiculing" the scheme.

Though he named no one, his swipe was apparently aimed at Congress veteran and former finance minister P Chidambaram who recently questioned the 'Mudra' scheme and wondered what kind of businesses can be started with a loan of Rs 50,000.