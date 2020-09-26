172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|those-opposing-agri-related-bills-anti-farmer-yogi-adityanath-5889311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 07:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Those opposing agri-related Bills anti-farmer: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to double the income of farmers and the Bills have been passed with this aim in mind, he said addressing BJP workers at a school auditorium.

PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said those opposing the Centre’s agriculture-related Bills are anti-farmer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to double the income of farmers and the Bills have been passed with this aim in mind, he said addressing BJP workers at a school auditorium.

The CM said the legislations will free farmers from the grip of middlemen and provide them with an option to sell their produce as per their choice.

The opposition is misleading people but they will not be allowed to succeed, he said, terming those opposing the Bills as anti-farmer.

Those who have been with people in the most difficult times will be in power, he said, claiming that in the past six months, the government has distributed free foodgrain 12 times so that no one faces hunger.

Referring to the upcoming bypolls in the state, he said there will not be any big rallies or public meetings.

So, every BJP worker and office-bearer will have to take the responsibility of every booth.

If you win a booth, you will win an election, he said, exhorting party workers to win the Malhani assembly seat for the BJP.

Bypolls to eight Assembly seats in the Uttar Pradesh are likely to be held soon.
First Published on Sep 26, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Farm Bills #India #Yogi Adityanath

