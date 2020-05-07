App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 09:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Those leading fight against coronavirus worthy of praise: PM Modi

Speaking at a global virtual Buddha Purnima event, Modi said, "People world over working selflessly for others in these difficult times are worthy of praise."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed people leading the fight against coronavirus and said India is standing firmly with those facing difficult times during the pandemic, both in the country and abroad. He also said India's development will always aid global growth.

"India is standing strong and selflessly in these difficult times with those facing trouble in India or abroad. India's growth will always be aiding global growth," he said.

"India is standing strong and selflessly in these difficult times with those facing trouble in India or abroad. India's growth will always be aiding global growth," he said.

Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is being organised in the honour of COVID-19 victims and frontline warriors.

First Published on May 7, 2020 09:54 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

