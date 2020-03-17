App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 08:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Those in home quarantine in Maharashtra to be stamped on left hand

In an official release, the state government said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by district officials through video-conferencing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

People undergoing home quarantine for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus will be stamped on the left hand, the Maharashtra government said.

In an official release, the state government said the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by district officials through video-conferencing.

As on Monday, there were 37 Covid-19 patients in the state.

Close

As per protocol, people arriving from coronavirus- affected regions are being put under home quarantine as a precautionary measure while their samples are sent for tests.

related news

The statement urged people to send their complaints or requests through e-mails rather than visiting government offices for redressal of grievances.

The district administration has been told to take a call on the requests in these e-mails within seven days, it said.

In another development, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray announced that universities in the state have decided to postpone exams till March 31.

"After risk assessments, the Higher & Technical Ministry has decided to postpone all university exams, in its jurisdiction, to a date later than 31st March, 2020. All educational institutes must therefore observe a complete temporary closure till further notice. #Corona," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Aaditya Thackeray, who is also state tourism minister, said, "Thank you Mirage Hotel, Mumbai and ITC hotel, Mumbai for opening up your doors to incoming travels that will be compulsorily isolated for 24 hours on arrival in Mumbai, as requested by BMC, since yesterday. #Corona."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 08:50 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.