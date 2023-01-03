 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Those enjoying benefits of permanent membership clearly not in hurry to see UN reforms: Jaishankar

PTI
Jan 03, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST

India has been at the forefront of efforts at the UN to push for urgent long-pending reform of the Security Council, emphasising that it rightly deserves a place at the UN high table as a permanent member.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has slammed the slow pace of the UN reforms, saying those who are enjoying the benefits of permanent membership are not in a hurry to see reforms.

"You will have a situation when the world's most populous country is not among the permanent members of the security council, what does it say about the state of the UN", Jaishankar said in an interview to Austria's national broadcaster ORF on Monday.

When asked how long will it take until this reform of the UN Security Council, he said, "...those who are today enjoying the benefits of permanent membership clearly are not in a hurry to see reform. I think it's a very short-sighted view".

"Because at the end of the day, the credibility of the UN and their own interests and effectiveness are at stake." "So my sense is, it will take some time, hopefully not too much time. I can see a growing body of opinion among UN members who believe that they must be changed. It's not just us," Jaishankar said.

The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France and the United States and these countries can veto any substantive resolution.