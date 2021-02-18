Those above 50 can soon self-register for COVID-19 vaccination on the CoWin app: Report

Representative image: Reuters

Individuals aged above 50 will soon be able to register on the COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) digital app's 2.0 version.

The provision of self-registration for beneficiaries of vaccines against COVID-19 is ready and will soon be launched, Mint reported citing the union health ministry. The CoWIN app will help the government track the roll-out of the vaccine doses.

People aged 50 and above will be the third priority group to be vaccinated, after healthcare workers and frontline workers.

PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, on February 17 chaired a high-level to review the progress of the vaccination drive.

The government is planning to involve private sector healthcare facilities during the next phase of the vaccination programme, the report said.

Also read: CoWIN app | Where to register for COVID-19 vaccine in India

As of 8 am on February 18, the cumulative vaccination coverage to healthcare workers and frontline workers against COVID-19 has crossed 94 lakh, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

India has so far recorded 1.09 crore cases of COVID-19, with a recovery rate of 97.32 percent.

According to the health ministry's latest daily update on February 18, total active cases rose by 793 to 1,37,342.