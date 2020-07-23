App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thomas Cook India, SOTC to offer COVID-negative certification services

The company will help ensure travellers can avail the option of a seamless end-to-end process of obtaining a COVID-negative certificate within 24-48 hours.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Travel agencies such as Thomas Cook and its group company SOTC will now help travellers get a COVID-negative certificate, according to news reports. This process will be carried out in association with laboratories accredited with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In many cases, a COVID-negative certificate has become an essential element for travellers.

The company will help ensure travellers can avail the option of a seamless end-to-end process of obtaining a COVID-negative certificate within 24-48 hours, the report adds.

“Our expertise ensures that we manage all the complexities of the process seamlessly - be it the specific formats, differing time frames required by each authority and coordination between the medical centres - to deliver a delightful, hassle-free experience for all our customers,” Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India), was quoted as saying by Business Insider.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 09:23 am

