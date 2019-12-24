ThisHappened: Biggest Twitter moments for India in 2019

This was a particularly eventful year for India. Let's have a look at the best Twitter moments. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 This was a particularly eventful year for India. The citizens of the country voted in the general elections, some historic decisions were made and some equally historic judgements were passed by the judiciary. And, Indians consumed almost all of this via the social media site from where people are now used to consuming the daily dosage of news: Twitter. So, here is a look at the biggest moments for India on Twitter. 2/10 #loksabhaelections2019: The year saw India voting to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha. The elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, with the results being declared on May 23. The BJP-led NDA was voted to power again in a historic mandate. 3/10 #chandrayaan2: Carrying a billion dreams and hopes, Chandrayaan-2 lifted off for the Moon in July. While it did not soft-land on the Moon as per the plan, it proved India's technological capability and, more importantly, India's endless ability to hope and keep on dreaming as one united nation. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 #cwc19: The Indian team managed to trump every challenge that came its way to reach the semi-finals, but fell short of reaching the ultimate stage. The overall event, however, trended on Twitter for reasons both negative and positive. 5/10 #pulwama: The terrorist attack, which martyred 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama, shocked the nation and brought India on the brink of war with Pakistan after the Indian forces had responded by conducting the Balakot airstrikes. (Image: PTI) 6/10 #article370: In one of the first major steps taken by the government after storming to power for a second term, provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, granting special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped. The historic event made its presence felt on Twitter as well, with debates raging on the fate of J&K after the move even as the internet was snapped there. In this picture, Home Minister Amit Shah is seen with PM Modi after the Bill to bifurcate J&K was passed in Lok Sabha. (Image: PTI) 7/10 #bigil: Tamil superstar Ajith's film, Bigil, was the talking point for Twitter, with fans discussing every update of the much-anticipated film. The movie was released on Diwali and dominated Twitter's most influential moments of 2019 list. 8/10 #diwali: The festival of lights lightened the usually-debate-heavy Twitter, with users taking to the site to discuss about their celebrations and wishing each other a prosperous new year (as per the Vikram Samvat calendar) — with some also cautioning against bursting crackers, particularly considering the air quality un 2019. 9/10 #ayodhyaverdict: In what was probably the most-awaited verdict of the decade, the Supreme Court of India delivered a unanimous judgement on November 9 in favour of Ram Lalla, bringing an end to a case that had gone on for decades. 10/10 #avengersendgame: The End Game fever gripped Indians, with fan theories floating around thick and fast. Fans speculated about the ending and put forth their own versions of how they would like the series to end. And, they all did on Twitter. (Image: @MarvelStudios) First Published on Dec 24, 2019 08:24 am