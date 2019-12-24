ThisHappened: Biggest Twitter moments for India in 2019

#article370: In one of the first major steps taken by the government after storming to power for a second term, provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, granting special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped. The historic event made its presence felt on Twitter as well, with debates raging on the fate of J&K after the move even as the internet was snapped there. In this picture, Home Minister Amit Shah is seen with PM Modi after the Bill to bifurcate J&K was passed in Lok Sabha. (Image: PTI)