App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2018 08:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This Uber rider's hilarious account after driver started trip without him will leave you in splits

Deorukhkar's anecdote garnered a lot of attention online as others who faced a similar problem raised concerns with the cab service.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

While technology gives us the convenience of hiring a cab without getting duped, taxi drivers have found a new way to take a "joy ride" at your expense. Literally.

A Mumbai resident, Preshit Deorukhkar, booked an Uber cab but later realised that the driver, who also was on his first trip, started the ride without even picking him.

As soon as Deorukhkar realised the blunder made by the driver, he took to Twitter to raise concern with the support team of Uber and also mentioned that the driver's phone was unreachable.

Deorukhkar continued to track the journey online, curious if the driver would eventually come to the pickup location. However, he was left baffled as the driver continued his "joyride" at his expense.

related news

He also brought to Uber's attention that the driver just went by "P" instead of a proper name.

Deorukhkar seemed rather amused by the driver's antics as he continued to post screenshots of the journey with quirky remarks and witty captions. He also tried to weave a story around it, with "P" as the main antagonist.






Deorukhkar's story took a rather mysterious turn as he concluded the story with an open-ended question.


When "P" finally decided to stop and cancel the ride, Deorukhkar was slapped with a bill of Rs 857.


Uber did refund the rider in full amount, however, they failed to issue an apology for the driver's antics.


Deorukhkar's anecdote garnered a lot of attention online as others who faced a similar problem raised concerns with the cab service.


First Published on Jul 22, 2018 08:03 pm

tags #Entertainment #Trending News #Uber

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.