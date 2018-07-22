This Uber rider's hilarious account after driver started trip without him will leave you in splits

While technology gives us the convenience of hiring a cab without getting duped, taxi drivers have found a new way to take a "joy ride" at your expense. Literally.

A Mumbai resident, Preshit Deorukhkar, booked an Uber cab but later realised that the driver, who also was on his first trip, started the ride without even picking him.



@UberINSupport Hi, your 1-trip driver has started the trip without arriving at the location. His phone isn't reachable. What do I do? pic.twitter.com/L6tRT95gmI

— Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) July 19, 2018

As soon as Deorukhkar realised the blunder made by the driver, he took to Twitter to raise concern with the support team of Uber and also mentioned that the driver's phone was unreachable.

Deorukhkar continued to track the journey online, curious if the driver would eventually come to the pickup location. However, he was left baffled as the driver continued his "joyride" at his expense.



@UberINSupport Also, how is "P" an acceptable driver name by your standards? pic.twitter.com/ku8N3Ts7tT

— Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) July 19, 2018

He also brought to Uber's attention that the driver just went by "P" instead of a proper name.

Deorukhkar seemed rather amused by the driver's antics as he continued to post screenshots of the journey with quirky remarks and witty captions. He also tried to weave a story around it, with "P" as the main antagonist.



Pickup was in Malad West. Driver has now reached the edge of north Mumbai. I'm assuming he has to dump something in the khaadi. pic.twitter.com/pG3QmAo6lg — Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) July 19, 2018





Looks like he is going to medicate. Must've been a tiring day so far. pic.twitter.com/6dO8ziyqd6

— Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) July 19, 2018





Or he is dumping a dead body sealed in the car deep in the mangroves, me thinks. pic.twitter.com/SBokjKaLkK — Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) July 19, 2018





"P" has now stopped at Vailankani church. I hope he's going to confess his sins. pic.twitter.com/sEY546CzB9

— Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) July 19, 2018



I guess we are headed back to the mangroves now. pic.twitter.com/ni3QnxBYkA — Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) July 19, 2018





There's got to be some major stash buried here, right? Gold? Drugs? Arms and ammunition? pic.twitter.com/wkjUmYUgCE

— Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) July 19, 2018

Deorukhkar's story took a rather mysterious turn as he concluded the story with an open-ended question.

When "P" finally decided to stop and cancel the ride, Deorukhkar was slapped with a bill of Rs 857.



Here’s Uber’s response about the case.

Driver goes for a joyride, tries to dupe the rider, wastes rider’s time, and all he gets is a “note” on his profile All I got was this response from their internal support system. Note the lack of “sorry” or “apologies” in the response

pic.twitter.com/EcUxOTOgsM — Preshit Deorukhkar (@preshit) July 19, 2018

Uber did refund the rider in full amount, however, they failed to issue an apology for the driver's antics.

Deorukhkar's anecdote garnered a lot of attention online as others who faced a similar problem raised concerns with the cab service.



The exact same thing had happened to me couple of weeks ago! My driver’s rating was 1. Apparently this happens a lot in #Bengaluru but now it has started in Mumbai — RISHITA DAS (@rishitaa) July 22, 2018

