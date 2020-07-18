PM Modi hopes more youngsters should read this Tamil classic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Tamil classic 'Tirukkural' as a treasure of rich thoughts, noble ideals and great motivation, hoping that the youth across the country read it to take inspiration.

In a tweet on July 16, the prime minister said the Tirukkural is extremely inspiring.

"It is a treasure of rich thoughts, noble ideals and great motivation. The words of respected Thiruvalluvar have the power to spread hope and brightness," he said.

I hope, Modi said, more youngsters across India read it.



The Tirukkural is extremely inspiring. It is a treasure of rich thoughts, noble ideals and great motivation.

The words of respected Thiruvalluvar have the power to spread hope and brightness. I hope more youngsters across India read it! pic.twitter.com/Fxi8ROkp0t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2020

He also shared pictures of an article in Tamil which referred to the prime minister quoting the Tamil classic on multiple occasions, including in his address to soldiers in Leh earlier this month.

The prime minister has often quoted from the Tirukkural, which offers guidance to people from all walks of life.

Addressing the soldiers during his surprise visit to Ladakh on July 3, Modi had quoted 'Tirukkural' to reinforce that the Indian armed forces have always followed the time-honoured traditions of valour and honour.

The prime minister had quoted Thiruvalluvar's couplet "Maramanam manda vazhichelavu thetram yena nangey yemam padaikku".

"That is, the tradition and credibility of valour, honour, dignified behavior, these four qualities are the reflection of the army of any country. Indian forces have always followed this path," he had said.

Tirukkural is a revered classic work in Tamil and the ancient treatise deals with several subjects.

In his Independence Day address in 2019, while speaking on ''Jal-Jeevan'' Mission, he had quoted another couplet "Neer indri Amayadhu" to underscore the importance of water.

Modi, explaining this verse had said, "...if water starts disappearing, then nature's processes get disrupted and eventually come to an end. This initiates the process of total destruction."

Also, during his visit to Thailand last year, he cited the "Talatri tanda" couplet on the importance of helping people using wealth and said India and Indians took inspiration from it.

He had released the Thai version of the ''Tirukkural'' during his visit.

Years ago, the Prime Minister had also launched the Gujarati translation of the treatise.

(With inputs from PTI)