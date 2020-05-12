App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

This summer is unusual, say meteorologists

Summer sets in March in the core heat wave zones of the north, central and east India, and intensifies in April and May until the first week of June, when the monsoon winds arrive.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With no major heat waves recorded in the core zones so far and “excess rainfall” across the country, this summer is turning out to be unusual, say meteorologists.

Summer sets in March in the core heat wave zones of the north, central and east India, and intensifies in April and May until the first week of June, when the monsoon winds arrive.

Apart from the northern and eastern plains, central India's Vidarbha-Marathwada region, Gujarat, and parts of southern India in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are known as core heat wave zones, where temperatures rise above 45 degrees Celsius.

Close

In western Rajasthan, the maximum temperature even crosses the half-century mark.

related news

The IMD predicted above normal temperatures in core heat wave zones this summer. However, the temperature has not peaked to that level yet.

Instead, India received 25 percent excess rainfall between March 1 and May 11, according to the India Meteorological Department.

O P Sreejith, a senior scientist with the Long Range Forecast unit of IMD in Pune, said March recorded 47 percent more rainfall than normal and April saw 8 percent more.

"This is not a usual phenomenon," said IMD Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra.

Mahesh Palawat, the vice president of private forecaster Skymet Weather, said there are usually two instances of heat waves in April.

The IMD declares a heat wave when temperatures rise 5-6 degrees Celsius above normal. If it is above 7 degrees Celsius than normal, the IMD declares a severe heat wave.

Sathi Devi, head of the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the IMD, said there was one heat wave in Gujarat in April but it was not widespread.

This month, temperature in parts of Rajasthan rose above 40 but a western disturbance brought rains and pulled the mercury down again.

Devi attributed the lower temperatures in the northern plains to the frequent western disturbances that brought rain and thunderstorms.

A western disturbance is a cyclonic storm originating in the Mediterranean and traversing across the central Asia. When it comes in contact with the Himalayas, it brings rain to the plains and hills. This is a crucial phenomenon in the winters.

Devi said parts of east and south India have also been witnessing thunderstorm activities which have kept the temperatures below the normal.

May has seen two western disturbances. Another one is expected later this week.

“But the temperature could rise after May 16,” Skymet's Palawat cautioned.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Meteorologists #summer #Weather

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | 'Okay to ride a horse', says BJP MLA after son filmed flouting lockdown rules

Coronavirus pandemic | 'Okay to ride a horse', says BJP MLA after son filmed flouting lockdown rules

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

Change in labour laws to give flexibility to industry: CII

Change in labour laws to give flexibility to industry: CII

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.