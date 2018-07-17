This state's police has the biggest mounted force in the country

India's largest equestrian force is present in the animal-loving and in general peaceful state of Gujarat, comprising over 600 horses. This figure is even more than the Border Security Force (BSF), which has 400 trained horses spread across the borders of the nation, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 330 horses.

The book 'History and Future of Mounted Police in India' written by S Krishnamurthy, a former IPS officer who retired as DGP of Karnataka, and published by Raksha Shakti University (RSU) was recently released in Gandhinagar. As per a report in The Times of India, in this book, Krishnamurthy has compiled these and more details about the horse forces in India. According to S Krishnamurthy, Gujarat perhaps has the largest equestrian force with a single state police. He further claims that it is not only in India but perhaps in the entire world. He also remarked that Gujarat has an extensive history of preserving equestrian forces from the time of princely states. The police forces are carrying forward this legacy as well.

He noted that cops mounted on horsebacks are gradually disappearing from the country. There is no equestrian force in Odisha and all seven North-eastern states. Since vehicles have almost completely taken over patrolling, presently the police horses are mostly used only for the ceremonial purpose or for training senior police officers.

Being a multiple award-winning rider himself, Krishnamurthy has been a regular judge of All India Police Equestrian Meet (AIPEM), a very high-profile event where police and paramilitary forces from across India are seen participating. He further added that one major reason that sets Gujarat apart is the novel use of animals as a tool for people getting connected.