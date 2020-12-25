MARKET NEWS

This state's government is giving Rs 2,500 to ration card holders

Moneycontrol News
December 25, 2020 / 09:12 AM IST

The Tamil Nadu state government has decided to give 2.6 crore ration cardholders in the state a Rs 2,500 cash in wake of Pongal festival. From January 4, 2021, the amount will be distributed to every ration card holder, so that they can celebrate the festival with joy.

The government will also give ration card holders one kg of rice, sugar, raisins, cashew, cardamom, a cloth bag and a cane under this package free of cost. To buy rice last year, the Tamil Nadu government had given Rs 1,000 to the ration cardholders and this year it has been raised by Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500. On January 14, 2021, the Pongal festival will be celebrated.

In 2014, the people of the state started receiving Rs 100 along with 1 kg rice and 1 kg sugar by the AIADMK government. This amount was increased to Rs 1,000 in 2018 and now it has been increased to Rs 2,500.

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2021. This assembly election will be different for both the state parties DMK and AIADMK, as they will be fighting the polls without their leaders - M Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa.

The real test of DMK leader Stalin will be only in 2021 despite his party having considerable success in the Lok Sabha elections. Despite being in power, the AIADMK is weak due to being divided among different factions.
