This school is offering one-gram gold coin, Rs 5,000 and two sets of free uniform for first 10 children who enrol

Villagers of Konarpalayam, near Annur in Coimbatore, have found a novel way to stop a primary school from shutting down — they are offering a one-gram gold coin, Rs 5,000 and two sets of free uniform for the first 10 children who enrol.

Their plan has worked as three children have joined the school and three more students have shown interest in joining, according to Rajesh Chandrakumar Y, the Headmaster.

As per a report in The Times of India, the school, which started in 1996 with 165 students, gradually started losing sheen as residents of the largely agrarian village shifted to neighbouring places due to crop failure. By the late 90s, the student strength had fallen to just 10. As the craze for English medium schools grew, the strength further dropped to five in the past decade. With the population falling to just 65 families, there was nothing much that could be done.

Since the state government had decided to shut schools with less than 10 pupils, now it became a matter of pride for the villagers to make sure the school was not shut.

Rajesh held a meeting with villagers and the idea to incentivise children was born. Sekar, a businessman from the village, offered to give a one-gram gold coin while village head Selvaraj came forward with the Rs 5,000 offer. The villagers pitched the idea to education department officials, who also gave the nod.

“We did not want the school to be shut. It’s a pride for our village also to have a school. So, at any cost, we want to save it,” said Selvaraj.