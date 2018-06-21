This private medical college in Lucknow is charging Rs 1.2 crore as fees for an MBBS seat!

The management of Lucknow’s Era Medical College is under a lot of fire over the fee structure for an MBBS seat. An aspiring doctor studying through this college will have to pay over Rs 1.2 crore during the five-year course as fees.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, an MBBS student at Lucknow’s Era Medical College will have to pay a total fee of over Rs 1.2 crore over the five-year course. The highest fee is for the first-year, around Rs 30 lakh and the lowest is in the fifth-year, around Rs 15 lakh. Students are also required to pay a hostel fee of Rs 4 lakh per year, which translates to Rs 33,000 a month. The total amount is around Rs 1,20,97,000.

The college was recognised by the Medical Council of India in 2006. While there is no word from the principal of the college, MMA Faridi, an official of the institute has confirmed the fee-structure for half of the 150 seats available under the management and NRI quota. NEET is also mandatory for students aspiring to get a seat.

As this fee-structure made its way to social media, people responded with anger and concern over the future of our country’s doctors. The president of Resident Doctor’s Association at AIIMS, Delhi – Harjit Singh Bhatti tweeted, ‘Look at the haunting fees structure of the medical college in a country which lacks [a] sufficient number of doctors. Unregulated private invasion in medical education has ruined the merit system of India. Only rich & Influential will become Doctors then don’t expect service & Humanity.’

The report also quoted former Union Health and Family Welfare Secretary, K Sujatha Rao as saying, “The implications are not good for India. We cannot afford medical education to be for the rich only.”