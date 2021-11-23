This MP city will offer 10% off on liquor to people who take 2nd COVID-19 vaccine jab

Representative image

Liquor shops in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur city will offer a 10 percent discount on country liquor to people who take the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, an official said on November 23.

However, the move drew criticism from an MLA of the ruling BJP, who said it will encourage people to consume liquor.

The Madhya Pradesh government will organise a mega campaign on November 24 to cover more population under its coronavirus vaccination programme.

A 10 percent discount will be given on the purchase of country liquor at three shops located at Sitamau Fatak, Bhuniakhedi, and Old Bus Stand, Mandsaur's district excise officer Anil Sachan said.

This discount will be given to people who take the second and final jab on Wednesday, he said. The decision was taken to encourage people to take their second vaccine dose during the mega vaccination campaign, the official said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

If the experiment proves successful, it will be implemented in other parts of the district as well, he added. However, BJP MLA from Mandsaur Yashpal Singh Sisodiya has opposed the decision, saying the move was not proper.

This is not a decision taken by the state government, and it will encourage people to consume liquor, he said in a tweet.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier expressed concern over people not turning up to take the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state government has set a deadline of December-end to complete the vaccination of all eligible people.

Earlier this month, a district excise officer in the neighbouring Khandwa district R P Kirar had ordered liquor shops to ask customers to verbally self-attest about receiving vaccination before serving them.

As on November 23, a total of 8,12,79,730 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the state.