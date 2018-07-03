This is why the US cancelled 2+2 dialogue with India

India and United States were scheduled to have their first 2+2 bilateral dialogue on July 6, but the US had asked to postpone the meet for “unavoidable reasons”. After a lot of speculation, it is finally clear why it was postponed. US secretary of state Mike Pompeo is going to North Korea on July 5, according to a Times of India report.

His sudden daylong trip to North Korea seems to be the reason why Pompeo had to cancel on his Indian counterpart, Sushma Swaraj. The 2+2 dialogue with the US was supposed to focus on strengthening defence ties and security cooperation between the two countries.

This is not the first time that this diplomatic dialogue has been postponed. It was first going to be held in March but was postponed after the then secretary of state Rex Tillerson was fired by President Trump.

Amid the trade tensions going on globally, it was speculated by many that India’s ties with the US were souring, especially in the wake of news that India was buying S-400 missiles from Russia and the stickiness behind the H-1B visa.

A US state department spokesperson, however, put an end to all these speculations saying India-US ties are very important for the White House and that efforts will continue to strengthen them.

Pompeo is headed to North Korea to flesh out commitments made during the historic Trump-Kim meeting in Singapore.