This is Parliament, not 'Munnabhai pappi-jhappi': Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal today disapproved of Rahul Gandhi's surprise hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a speech in Lok Sabha during the no-confidence motion debate, saying the Congress President should know that he is speaking in Parliament and not acting in a film.

"This is Parliament, not Munna bhai 'pappi-jhappi'," she said referring to the popular Bollywood movie 'Munnabhai MBBS' where the hero often gives hugs to people.

Her reaction came after Rahul Gandhi walked across the well of Lok Sabha to Modi and embraced him, causing a flutter in the House.

Badal was earlier riled by Gandhi's remarks when he pointed at her saying that the leader of BJP ally Akali Dal was smiling when he was criticising the Modi government.

Badal stood up to object but Speaker Sumitra Mahajan asked Rahul Gandhi to continue.

Later, when the Akali Dal MP was allowed to speak after Gandhi's speech, she lashed out at the Congress and its president.

Badal alleged that the Congress was responsible for the killing of thousands of Sikhs during the 1984 riots following the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.