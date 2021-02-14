This is new J&K, my whole family locked up with no explanation: Omar Abdullah

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah. (Image: PTI)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on February 14 accused the administration of "locking up" his whole family at their residence without any explanation.

In a series of tweets, Abdullah lashed out at the Centre with the "new J&K" jibe, claiming that he, his father and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, his sister and her children were barred from leaving their houses.



February 14, 2021

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2021

"This is the 'naya/new J&K' after Aug 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It’s bad enough they’ve locked my father (a sitting MP) and me in our home, they’ve locked my sister & her kids in their home as well," he tweeted.

"Chalo, your new model of democracy means that we are kept in our homes without explanation but on top of that the staff that works in the house aren’t being allowed in and then you are surprised that I’m still angry & bitter (sic)," Abdullah said on Twitter.

February 14, 2021

Abdullah, Farooq and most of the other J&K leaders were either detained or placed under house arrest for several months after the abrogation of Article 370. The latest to be freed was former chief minister and Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chairperson Mehbooba Mufti - who was released in October 2020.

Abdullah's tirade against the Centre came a day after Mufti levelled a similar charge against the administration.

Mufti claimed that she was placed under house arrest ahead of her visit to the family of Athar Mushtaq, one of the three alleged militants killed in an encounter in Parimpora locality here in December last year.

“Placed under house arrest as usual for trying to visit the family of Athar Mushtaq killed allegedly in a fake encounter. His father was booked under UAPA for demanding his dead body. This the normalcy GOI wants to showcase to the EU delegation visiting Kashmir (sic),” Mehbooba said on Twitter.