This is how your mithai, oils and milk are getting safer thanks to FSSAI's new rules

Buying sweets at your local mithai's joint is about to get safer. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in the issue of public safety and to ensure safety of food, all stores selling non-packaged or loose sweets, including those that carry these mithai in containers or trays, must display 'best before' date for the product.

This new regulation will take place from October 1.

Apart from this, stores can also choose to display the 'date of manufacturing', which is 'purely voluntary and non-binding', the food authority said in an order.

"The FBOs will decide and display the best before date of sweets, depending on the nature of the product and local conditions," FSSAI stated.

In addition to this, it also provided an indicative list of shelf life of various types of sweets in the guidance note on Safety of Traditional Milk Products, which is available on the FSSAI website.

In addition to this, in a letter dated September 25, FSSAI told the commissioner of food safety for all states and Union Territories that the "blending of mustard oil with any other edible oil in India has been prohibited with effect from October 1."

The edible oil manufacturers or processors, who have the licence for production of blended edible vegetable oil with mustard oil, have been directed to sell their existing stocks of mustard oil/mustard seeds or any other edible oil as unblended cooking oils, the letter said.

As per the FSSAI regulations, the blending of two edible oils is allowed provided the proportion by weight of any edible vegetable oil used in the blending process is not less than 20 percent.

A new framework has been devised to make fortification mandatory for edible oil and milk over the next few months, in addition to intensifying its focus on local staples such as rice, wheat and salt.

According to an article in Food Navigator Asia, the new regulations will allow for higher levels of fortification to be achieved. This is by allowing fortificants to be added that will translate to provide between 30 percent and 50 percent of the recommended dietary allowance.

Speaking to the portal, Inoshi Sharma explained why this was being done, "Many foods in the West are fortified, so they suffer less of these issues, but in India, we have an issue of consumer choice in addition to the accessibility and availability of such foods. ​ This is why we looked to staples such as rice, wheat, and so on, as fortifying these makes it much easier to get these nutrients to the population.”