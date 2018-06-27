This is how NDMC is planning to make free wi-fi available across New Delhi

Inspired by New York City’s ‘Link NYC’ infrastructure project to offer free wi-fi services, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has installed and set up two ‘NDMC Link’ digital interactive panels at Connaught Place. It is part of the ongoing smart city project of providing better services to the people.

As per a report in The Times of India, the New Delhi Municipal Council has installed one panel at Palika Bazaar entrance and the other near Charkha Museum in Connaught Place. NDMC chairman Naresh Kumar said, “New York city has implemented this concept and we have taken a cue from them to provide free wi-fi services along with an interactive panel to avail government services. We have selected locations with high footfall and marketplaces where these panels will be installed.”

He also added that the council has procured 50 such panels, which will be installed across NDMC areas including Khan Market, Sarojini Nagar, Mandi House, Bengali Market, India Gate, Gole Market, Sansad Marg, Lodhi Colony, etc.

The 9-ft tall installed panel will include a 46-inch interactive panel to give access to all government department sites, railways, airlines, Wayfinder, maps, bus services, NDMC services, tourist spots, air quality data etc, free WiFi, mobile charging point, sensor and camera to monitor. And also has a 75-inch LED screen is to be used as an advertising panel.