This is beginning of the end of 'Modi regime': Manipur Cong

Reacting to the failure of BJP Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa of Karnataka to proof majority in the floor of Assembly today, Congress in Manipur today said it was beginning of the end of "Modi regime."

President of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) T N Haokip commented "...this is the beginning of the end of Modi Regime ". "Today Yeddyurappa is the victim. We are not blamming Yeddyurappa. The two big bosses are there in Delhi, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

They asserted their infuences unduly to the Governor of Karnataka. How strange and funny ? Yeddyurappa was seeking a week time to proof majority of his government but the Governor had granted 15 days time for floor test ", Haokip, MLA, said.

"The Supreme court is there to watch and to safeguard the Constitution of India. The problem with Modi Regime is that he is authoritarian...," the Manipur Congress chief said. In Manipur, Goa, Meghalaya and Nagaland the agents of central government denied single largest party to form the government and they made a sudden "U" turn that largest single party should form the government in Karnataka, he added.

Congress in Manipur had yesterday met Acting Governor Jagdish Mukhi and sought a chance to form a government being single largest party as was done in Karnataka.