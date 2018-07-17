This institution provides free palliative care for patients in Kerala

Peace Mission Centre in Kerala, started in January 2017, has launched the Guardian Angel Care Charitable Society, a Vengola-based society led by Abraham Mar Severios Metropolitan. The centre is situated in Nedumbassery near Thuruthsherry near Makkad, Kerala.

The centre has been specifically built to help those whose economic status prevents them from availing medical services. It also aims at providing a peaceful atmosphere and maximum care to those who reach them in their last breathe.

One of the patient’s close relative went on to explain that “my mother-in-law was in a bad condition when she was brought to the centre. However, under the care in Peace Mission centre she started consuming fluids from a state where she was not able to have liquid food. They kept her in a healthy atmosphere and the best possible way," she told The New Indian Express.

The centre is run by the donations it gets in the form of charity, according to Father Sabu Palackal, who manages the centre. The institute has a capacity to serve 40 patients and home care services and for free. The best care is provided to the patients by the doctors and the staff. Close to 20 staff are always around to serve the patients, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Patients who visit the centre are provided with medicines and all basic medical facilities. Ambulance services are also provided to take patients chemotherapy and any other treatments as required.