This Indian city's air quality is almost as clear as Europe these days

The nationwide lockdown followed by state-level restrictions, meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, have resulted in significant improvement in one Indian city's average air quality index (AQI) - Chennai.

As per a report by the Hindu BusinessLine that cites an analysis by environment intelligence start-up Ambee, average AQI in Chennai during May was around 40 — lowest in a decade.

This figure was also one of the best among the key cities that were analysed by the Bengaluru-based start-up.

The survey covered three phases pre-lockdown (March 1 to 21), lockdown (March 21 to May 3) and post-lockdown (May 3 onwards).

The newspaper has quoted Madhusudan Anand, Ambee’s CTO and co-founder, as saying that the lockdown had a huge impact on Chennai’s AQI and that “the pollution is almost as good as some of the European cities. Some places even recorded single digit PM 2.5 and it would have not been possible without the lockdown.”

Other Indian cities such as Delhi (80), Mumbai (60), Bengaluru (65) and Hyderabad (80) also witnessed a significant improvement in AQI in May, the report adds.