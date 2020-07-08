App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This Indian city's air quality is almost as clear as Europe these days

Several other Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad also witnessed a significant improvement in AQI in May.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The nationwide lockdown followed by state-level restrictions, meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, have resulted in significant improvement in one Indian city's average air quality index (AQI) - Chennai.

As per a report by the Hindu BusinessLine that cites an analysis by environment intelligence start-up Ambee, average AQI in Chennai during May was around 40 — lowest in a decade.

This figure was also one of the best among the key cities that were analysed by the Bengaluru-based start-up.

Close

The survey covered three phases pre-lockdown (March 1 to 21), lockdown (March 21 to May 3) and post-lockdown (May 3 onwards).

related news

Also Read: 88 cities continue to record minimal air pollution

The newspaper has quoted Madhusudan Anand, Ambee’s CTO and co-founder, as saying that the lockdown had a huge impact on Chennai’s AQI and that “the pollution is almost as good as some of the European cities. Some places even recorded single digit PM 2.5 and it would have not been possible without the lockdown.”

Also Read | China sees post-lockdown rise in air pollution: Study

Other Indian cities such as Delhi (80), Mumbai (60), Bengaluru (65) and Hyderabad (80) also witnessed a significant improvement in AQI in May, the report adds.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 10:14 am

tags #Chennai #coronavirus #environment #India

