This Gujarati potato farmer makes Rs 25 crore annually

When Jignesh Patel completed his MSc in agriculture in 2005, he decided to use knowledge to improve his family's potato farm by cultivating a special variant, a decision that would see his family clocking in revenues worth Rs 25 crore 13 years later.

Lady Rosetta (LR) – the special potato variant the Patel family of Aravalli owe their riches to – is used to make potato chips and potato wafers. According to a Times of India report, they now produce 20,000 metric tonnes of on an average and sell them to all the leading potato chips manufacturers such as Balaji and ITC.

Speaking about how the family, hailing from Dholpur Kampa village, arrived at the crore-fetching decision, Jitesh said, “After I completed my MSc in agriculture in 2005, I decided to return to farming. However, instead of sticking to the family tradition of growing the table variety of potatoes, I decided to produce something different.”

Patel’s family, who have been into potato farming for the past 26 years, began growing the LR potatoes collectively after pilot cultivation on a 10-acre land parcel in the year 2007 proved successful.

Patel said the entire family has been cultivating LR potatoes on a 1,000-acre land parcel since they took the leap 13 years ago.