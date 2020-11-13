PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 06:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This Diwali, let us light a 'diya' to salute our soldiers, appeals PM Narendra Modi

Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said

Moneycontrol News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On a day when three Indian soldiers were killed in action along the Line of Control (LoC) and amid reports that he will spend Diwali with the Indian Army, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 13 urged citizens to light a 'diya' to salute soldiers and express their gratitude.

"This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders," the Prime Minister said in a tweet. 

Earlier on November 13, the Indian Army retaliated to a ceasefire violation by Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC) and killed at least seven to eight Pakistani soldiers including SSG-level commandoes.

Three Indian Army soldiers were also killed in action at two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and during the ceasefire violation.

Reports suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to spend Diwali on November 14 with soldiers along the border, a tradition that he started and has kept up since 2014.

First Published on Nov 13, 2020 06:34 pm

