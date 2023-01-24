 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This district in Odisha tops country in MGNREGA work

Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

Ganjam district in Odisha has occupied the top position in the country in generating man-days and providing 100 days of work to rural households under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) till January 22 of this financial year, officials said.

As many as 63,449 households in the district have been provided 100 days of employment.

Ganjam also generated 2.26 crore man-days under the rural employment scheme during the same period and topped the country, Keerthi Vassan V, executive officer, Ganjam zilla parishad (ZP), said.

Ganjam was followed by Barmera (2.18 crore) in Rajasthan and Tiruvannamalai (2.13 crore) in Tamil Nadu in generating man days during the period.