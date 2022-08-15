English
    This Amrit Kaal, every Indian aspiring to see fast progress of new India: PM Modi

    Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, he termed India the ”mother of democracy”.

    PTI
    August 15, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST
    (Image: Reuters)

    (Image: Reuters)


    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said in this 'Amrit Kaal', every Indian is aspiring to see the fast progress of a new India with enthusiasm and impatience.


    Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, he termed India the "mother of democracy".


    "Our nation has proved that we have an inherent strength from our diversity and the common thread of patriotism makes India unshakeable,” Modi said.


    An aspirational society is important for any nation. Today, "we are proud that these aspirations are present in every household in India. Every citizen is enthusiastic, impatient for the fast progress of New India," he said.


    "My understanding of the spirit of India, made me realise that for the growth of New India we needed to ensure inclusive development across the nation, a vision that was held dear by Mahatma Gandhi," the prime minister said.

    Modi said in the last few days, "we have seen an increase in the common consciousness of the love for the nation". The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been an example of the entire nation coming together to celebrate the spirit of this glorious country, he said.

    "This Amrit Kaal is providing us a golden opportunity to fulfil the dreams and goals of this aspirational society," Modi said.

    first published: Aug 15, 2022 08:35 am
