Thiruvananthapuram airport row | Why participate in bidding if you are against privatisation, HS Puri asks Kerala govt

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on August 21 questioned the Kerala government on its participation in the bidding process for Thiruvananthapuram airport "if it is against privatisation."

"If the Kerala government is against privatisation, then why did it participate in the bidding process? The state government was given a fair chance and Right of First Refusal (RoFR) if their bid was within 10 percent below the range of the highest bid. However, they bid 19.64 percent below," Puri said in the statement.

He added that Kerala is a "pioneer as far as airports under public private partnerships are concerned" and that the state government is already 'very successfully' running two airports in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Also Read | Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation: With state government against the move, Adani faces delay

"Now, Kerala government, running two very successful airports in PPP mode, is opposing the handing over of Thiruvananthapuram airport under PPP mode. It has come to my knowledge that an all-party meeting in Kerala has opposed the PPP model at Thiruvananthapuram airport," Puri said.

In the first round of privatisation, airports in Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati were cleared on August 19 by the Union Cabinet for operation, management and development by Adani Enterprises through the PPP model.

The three airports, including Jaipur and Guwahati, are currently run by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and have been leased out to the Adani Group.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had expressed his disapproval with the move and had shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling the move "against the wishes of the people."

Also Read | Leasing out Thiruvananthapuram airport: Shashi Tharoor backs Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Puri, in his statement, said the state government had then approached Kerala High Court, which had dismissed its writ petition challenging AAI's granting of operation, management, and development of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises.

"Petitioners then filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court. The apex court remitted the matter back to Kerala High Court. There is no stay in the case either by the SC or the Kerala High Court," Puri said, adding, "if the petitioners succeed and outcome of litigation leads to annulment/cancellation of bidding process then the concessionaire will handover the possession of airport to AAI."

"They will be entitled to refund of the amount paid to AAI and additional investments made in the assets," Puri said.