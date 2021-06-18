Third wave of COVID-19 unlikely to hit children disproportionately, finds WHO-AIIMS survey

The findings are part of an ongoing multi-centric, population-based, age-stratified prospective COVID-19 sero-prevalence study with a proposed total sample size of 10,000. (Representative Image)

As India prepares for a possible third wave of COVID-19 after a devasting second wave, a new study has found that children may not be severely affected by the next wave.

A COVID-19 sero-prevalence study conducted under WHO (World Health Organization) Unity by experts, including doctors from the AIIMS, found that SARS-CoV-2 sero-positivity rate among children is high and comparable to the adult population.

Hence, it is unlikely that any future third wave of the prevailing COVID-19 variant would disproportionately affect children aged two years and above, the study said.

The study found the highest reported seroprevalence in any sero-assessment ever in South Delhi's urban areas at 74.7 percent, said Dr Puneet Misra, Professor of Community Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, as quoted by Mint.

The interim findings are based on analysis of the data of the 4,509 participants -- 700 children in the 2-17 years age group and 3,809 aged 18 years and above -- from five states.

The ongoing multi-centric, population-based, age-stratified prospective COVID-19 sero-prevalence study has proposed total sample size of 10,000.

"The seroprevalence was 55.7 percent in the below 18 years age group and 63.5 percent in the above 18 years age group. There was no statistically significant difference in prevalence between adult and children," the findings stated.

The data collection period was from March 15 to June 10 from five sites -- Delhi Urban Resettlement Colony, Delhi Rural (villages in Faridabad district of Haryana under Delhi-NCR), Bhubaneswar Rural, Gorakhpur rural and Agartala rural.

The study findings come amid concerns raised in the country regarding a probable third wave of COVID-19 where children and youngsters are likely to get affected the most.

