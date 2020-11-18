Third peak is over but third wave is not over yet: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the third peak of COVID-19 spread has crossed but the third wave of the pandemic in the national capital is not over yet.

Interacting with reporters, he said a large number of people are coming from outside to get tested in Delhi.

"We are not refusing anyone. Some are giving their address, while many others are giving address of their relatives or acquaintances. About 25-30 per cent of people from outside, getting their tests done here," Jain said.

Asked about the large number of deaths and cases being recorded in the last several days, Jain reiterated that the "third peak has crossed".

"However, the third wave of the spread of the coronavirus infection is not over yet," he said.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 104 deaths, the highest in over five months, were recorded in the city.

Jain on Monday had said there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital since the third wave of coronavirus has peaked out in the city.

He had said the virus cannot be contained through lockdown and that people should protect themselves by wearing masks.