Third India-Central Asia Dialogue meeting concludes, members emphasise on optimum usage of INSTC

The ministers issued a joint statement after the meeting stressed on to include Chabahar Port within the framework of INSTC and expressed interest in cooperation on issues related to the development and strengthening of regional connectivity in Central and South Asia.

Moneycontrol News
December 19, 2021 / 03:39 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

In the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, the foreign ministers of India, Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Republic of Uzbekistan on December 19 emphasised on optimum usage of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) as well as Ashgabat Agreement on International Transport and Transit Corridor to enhance connectivity between India and the Central Asian countries.

The ministers issued a joint statement after the meeting, stressed on to include Chabahar Port within the framework of INSTC and expressed interest in cooperation on issues related to the development and strengthening of regional connectivity in Central and South Asia.

Apart from this, the Foreign Ministers discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the region, following the Taliban's occupancy. Issues like current humanitarian situation, terrorism, territorial integrity, respect for sovereignty and unity were discussed too.

During the meeting, India highlighted the role of "International Solar Alliance (ISA)” initiative in collective, rapid and massive deployment of solar energy for effective implementation of the Paris Agreement. MEA S Jaishankar also underlined the role of "Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI)” in promoting disaster resilient infrastructure for reducing economic losses.

Among other things, Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Central Asian countries reiterated support of their countries for permanent membership of India in an expanded and reformed UN Security Council. They welcomed the ongoing non-permanent tenure of India in the UNSC and its priorities.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Central Asia, during the meeting, appreciated the important role of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme in capacity building and human resource development of their countries, especially in Information Technology and Communication Skills in the English language.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Chabahar Port #India-Central Asia Dialogue #INSTC #International Solar Alliance #S Jaishankar
first published: Dec 19, 2021 03:39 pm

