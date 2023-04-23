 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting to be held in Srinagar on May 22-24

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST

Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh said that under India's G20 presidency, the tourism sector is providing an "unparalleled opportunity" to highlight the country's tourism offerings and share its success stories on the global stage.

This will be the first major international event to be held in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting will be held in Srinagar from May 22 to 24, a move which will help in boosting tourist footfalls in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh said on Sunday.

Addressing a G20 Tourism Expo held at a luxury heritage hotel in Jaipur, he said that under India's G20 presidency, the tourism sector is providing an "unparalleled opportunity" to highlight the country's tourism offerings and share its success stories on the global stage.

Of the over 200 events to be held across the country during the presidency, more than 100 have taken place already, the Union tourism secretary said.

"Two Tourism Working Group (TWG) meetings of the G20 have already taken place in Bhuj and Siliguri, and now the third will take place in Srinagar on May 22-24," he said.