Think twice before becoming a WhatsApp admin

A 21-year-old boy named Junaid Khan, resident of Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, has been in custody for the past five months for being the admin of a WhatsApp group that posted controversial content.

In a joint order issued by District Magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra and Senior Superintendent of Police Nitin Tiwari, it has been made clear that any factually incorrect, rumour or misleading information on a social media group could result in an FIR against the group admin, as per a report in The Times of India.

He was arrested in February and penalised under the IT Act and IPC Section 124 A (sedition). Junaid was a member of the group, but not the admin. When the incident happened, he was in Ratlam. It was then that the admin left the group and Junaid became admin by default. He was not the admin when the post was originally shared,” Junaid’s cousin, Farukh Khan, said.

As per reports by police in charge Yuvraj Singh Chauhan, “We filed challan according to the evidence available to us then. His family did not tell us that he had become the default admin. If they have any proof, they must produce it in the court”.

His family has made objections to the charge made as they believe he is not the one who had sent objectionable forward message. Irfan was the admin when message was shared in the group after which he left the group and made Junaid as group admin.

Pachore police station in-charge, Yuvraj Singh Chouhan, who investigated the case, said: "Junaid’s family members did not say this when he was arrested. Now, after the challan has been put up in court, they say he was the ‘default admin’. If they have any evidence, they should produce it in court. Irfan, too, was arrested and when the matter came to our cognisance, Junaid was the admin of the group.

"There was no evidence or any other way to ascertain at that time who was the admin of the group when the post was shared by Irfan. We filed the challan on the basis of the evidence available with us."