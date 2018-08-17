App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 11:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thief tries to use tricks learnt from internet to take cash out of ATM; gets nabbed by police

This was Laxman Jaisinghpure's fourth attempt to break into ATMs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A thief studied the process of stealing cash from the ATM from a popular video-sharing website. However, he failed at it and was ultimately nabbed by Lakadganj police station in Nagpur. This was 24-year-old Laxman Jaisinghpure's fourth attempt to break into ATMs at Wardhaman Nagar, Lakadganj and Vaishali Nagar before being nabbed by the Lakadganj police.

As reported by The Times of India, Jaisinghpure, who left a course of welding incomplete, to make fast cash, learnt the process of breaking into the ATMs. However, his education seemed to have remained incomplete as he could not gather skills about how to access currency after cutting open the machines.

According to PI Khandekar, Jaisinghpure was caught with the help of footage which clearly shows his bike. “We seized cutters and gas cylinders from the accused and also a spray paint that he would use to cover CCTV cameras inside ATM outlets,” said Khandekar.

Similarly, the Local Crime branch (LCB) team of PI Sanjay Purandhare under SP Rakesh Ola have also busted an interstate gang of ATM breakers and arrested five persons in connection with the crime.

The gang members are accused of breaking into four ATMs in towns like Beltur, Kuhi and two other places in Nagpur district and another one in Madhya Pradesh. The two masterminds of this gang, however, are on run.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 11:16 pm

