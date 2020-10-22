They're deriding Biharis: Randeep Singh Surjewala on BJP's vaccine poll promise in Bihar



In migrant workers crisis, Bihar CM & Deputy CM said they won't let Biharis enter. PM said vaccine can't possibly be made before a year. 1000 Biharis died due to COVID. Do central ministers care? They're deriding Biharis: Randeep Surjewala, Congress on BJP's vaccine poll promise https://t.co/tcRA8svAiU pic.twitter.com/Zjovc9nRHc

BJP's "free coronavirus vaccination for Bihar" promise in the newly released manifesto for Bihar's upcoming assembly elections is drawing heavy flak from opposition parties. Hitting out at BJP, Congress’s spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the central government is 'deriding Biharis'.

"As soon as a COVID-19 vaccine is available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on October 22 while releasing BJP's manifesto for the Bihar election.

Many, including the Congress and the AAP, have slammed Sitharaman's poll promise saying the BJP government is politicising a necessity like the COVID vaccination at the time of a pandemic.

"Is the Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) suggesting that citizens from other states will have to pay for the vaccine? Is the BJP government going to make Indian citizens pay to save their lives? Every major vaccination programme from polio to smallpox has been free for our citizens, Does BJP intend to reverse that?" asked Congress.

The Congress party on October 21 released its manifesto for the upcoming three-phased Bihar Assembly Polls.

Surjewala and All India Congress Committee (AICC) Bihar in-charge Shakti Sinh Gohil presented the party's manifesto -- Badlav Patr -- that promises loan waiver for farmers and a 50 percent subsidy in farmers' electricity bill up to 100 units. The manifesto promised it will reject the Centre's farm laws if voted to power.