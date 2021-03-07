These six states reporting high daily COVID-19 cases

We marveled at the heroism of healthcare workers and tried to show our gratitude; New Yorkers clapped and cheered and banged pots each night at 7 p.m. to honor those doctors and nurses. We mourned the nonstop trauma they absorbed on the frontlines. (Image: AP)

Six states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Gujarat are reporting high daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for 84.71 per centof the 18,711 new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 10,187. It is followed by Kerala with 2,791 while Punjab reported 1,159 new cases.

The Centre is continuously engaging with the states and UTs reporting higher caseload of active cases and those showing a rise in the daily new COVID cases, the ministry said.

It has deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra and Punjab, that are showing steep increase in the daily new cases.

The other states reporting high daily COVID-19 cases are Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the ministry highlighted.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India's total COVID-9 active cases increasedto 1.84 lakh (1,84,523)which now consists of1.65 per centof the total infections.

According to the data, 100 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Six states account for 87 per centof the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (47). Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths. Punjab reported 12 deaths.

In the past two weeks, 10 states have not reported any COVID-19 deaths while 12 states reported between 1 and 10 deaths.

Nineteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

More than 2 crore vaccine doses have been administered through3,39,145 sessions,as per the provisional report till Sunday 7 am.

These include69,82,637 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have been administered the 1st dose,35,42,123 HCWswho have been given the 2nd dose,65,85,752 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the 1stdose and 2,11,918 FLWs (2nd Dose), 4,76,041 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 31,23,873 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

As on Day-50 of the vaccination drive (6th March), more than 14 lakh vaccine doses were given.

Out of which, 11,71,673 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 17,654 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,53,020 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

The11,71,673 beneficiaries include7,45,639 aged over 60 and1,29,295 aged 45 to 60 with comorbidities.