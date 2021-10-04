These express trains are now superfast trains: Check out

For the convenience of passengers travelling on express trains, Indian Railways' South Central Railway (SCR) zone has transformed some of the current express trains to the superfast category. The SCR will also change some of the passenger trains to express trains from October.

According to a statement by SCR, "After the revised categorisation of the passenger trains by SCR, out of a total of 872 trains that operate in the zone, the speed of 673 trains were speeded up".

The change in the train timings has come into effect from October 1. Passengers travelling from October 1 can check actual train timings before the commencement of their journey by Indian Railways.

The salient features of new Public Time Table include information pertaining to introduction of new train, Conversion of Mail/ Express trains to Superfast express and Passenger to Express trains, diversion of trains, Speeding up of trains, change in Terminal over South Central Railway.

By visiting IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in), National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or by approaching the station manager/enquiry counter of concerned railway stations, the information pertaining to the trains and changes in the timings at the related stations can be availed.