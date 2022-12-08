 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
These are not the most expensive cities…unless you are an expat

Dec 08, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

How much do you pay for six tennis balls?

Twice a year, the Economist Intelligence Unit publishes its Worldwide Cost of Living Survey. Asian cities typically feature high in the rankings, with Singapore tied with New York for the most expensive in 2022. The Garden City has been at the top eight times in the past decade; Hong Kong is often up there (fourth this year), typically along with the likes of Tokyo and Osaka.

The Japanese cities, however, weren’t to be found in this year’s top 10, which can be explained by the weaker yen — it’s down 16% this year.  Their absence might be news to residents facing radically higher energy bills, even if inflation is running lower here than elsewhere.

This highlights one of the issues with using the survey to define what cities are the “most expensive” — it presupposes paying for everything in dollars, which of course most locals don’t (pity instead those of us being paid in yen and buying an iPhone this year.) While of course a conversion is needed for comparability, locals are in fact altogether a secondary concern for the survey — something that explains some of its quirks. Often left out of media reports is that the survey is “designed to enable human resources and finance managers to calculate cost-of-living allowances and build compensation packages for expatriates and business travelers,” according to its methodology.

Still, currency fluctuations alone don’t explain its often-confounding rankings, which have irked me for years for frequently listing Osaka as being more expensive than Tokyo. Anyone who has lived in both cities knows that this doesn’t ring true — Kansai’s largest city is much easier to live in on a budget, with prices for most things broadly identical to the capital except rent, where Tokyo is around 50% higher. So why was Osaka voted the fifth most-expensive city in 2019, while Tokyo didn’t crack the top 10?