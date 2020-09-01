172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|these-7-states-account-for-70-new-covid-19-cases-5781811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Join Moneycontrol Pro for an exclusive webinar with Saurabh Mukherjea
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 7 states account for 70% new COVID-19 cases

Seven states have contributed to 70 percent of new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on August 31.

Moneycontrol News
The Shillong Times has, however, claimed that their office was shut down despite them following all COVID-19 protocols diligently (Image: Reuters)
The Shillong Times has, however, claimed that their office was shut down despite them following all COVID-19 protocols diligently (Image: Reuters)

Seven states have contributed to 70 percent of new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on August 31. Of the 78,512 cases recorded, Maharashtra has contributed the maximum case load amounting to almost 21 percent, followed by Andhra Pradesh (13.5%), Karnataka (11.27%) and Tamil Nadu (8.27%).

Uttar Pradesh with 8.27%, West Bengal with 3.85%, and Odisha with 3.84% are the remaining states that contributed to the increased caseload.

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Close

Of the seven mentioned states, three states - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka - have recorded 43 percent of the total cases, the data showed.

related news

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have also accounted for about 50 percent of the deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra leading with 30.48 percent.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to deploy high-level Central teams to four States - Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

"These states are seeing a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and some of them are also reporting high mortality," it said in a press release.

The coronavirus tally in India crossed 36 lakh on August 31 with 78,512 new cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 27,74,801, pushing the recovery rate to 76.62 per cent, according to the Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 64,469 with 971 more people succumbing to the infection in 24 hours.

India has exhibited a determination to expand testing. This has led to an exponential hike in the number of COVID-19 testing, the ministry said.

Starting from a single test in one lab in Pune in January, the daily testing capacity has been scaled up to more than 10 lakh in August 2020. The cumulative tests have crossed 4.23 crore with 8,46,278 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 10:14 am

tags #Andhra Pradesh #coronavirus #India #Karnataka

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.