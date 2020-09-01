These 7 states account for 70% new COVID-19 cases

The Shillong Times has, however, claimed that their office was shut down despite them following all COVID-19 protocols diligently (Image: Reuters)

Seven states have contributed to 70 percent of new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on August 31. Of the 78,512 cases recorded, Maharashtra has contributed the maximum case load amounting to almost 21 percent, followed by Andhra Pradesh (13.5%), Karnataka (11.27%) and Tamil Nadu (8.27%).

Uttar Pradesh with 8.27%, West Bengal with 3.85%, and Odisha with 3.84% are the remaining states that contributed to the increased caseload.

Of the seven mentioned states, three states - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka - have recorded 43 percent of the total cases, the data showed.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have also accounted for about 50 percent of the deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra leading with 30.48 percent.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to deploy high-level Central teams to four States - Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

"These states are seeing a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and some of them are also reporting high mortality," it said in a press release.

The coronavirus tally in India crossed 36 lakh on August 31 with 78,512 new cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 27,74,801, pushing the recovery rate to 76.62 per cent, according to the Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 64,469 with 971 more people succumbing to the infection in 24 hours.

India has exhibited a determination to expand testing. This has led to an exponential hike in the number of COVID-19 testing, the ministry said.

Starting from a single test in one lab in Pune in January, the daily testing capacity has been scaled up to more than 10 lakh in August 2020. The cumulative tests have crossed 4.23 crore with 8,46,278 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.